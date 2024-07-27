Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 89,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.