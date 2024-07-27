Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.30) EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.100 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 383,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

