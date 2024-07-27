Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 5.3 %
Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 111,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,443. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.