Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 5.3 %

Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 111,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,443. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

