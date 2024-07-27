SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $688.58 million and $2.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63233039 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,239,261.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

