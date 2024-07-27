Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.180 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.