Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.180 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.6 %

SKX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

