SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SkyWest stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 947,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

