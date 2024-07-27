Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$32.00.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$35.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.41.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.