SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SM stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

