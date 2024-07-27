SmarDex (SDEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $211,115.92

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $120.77 million and $211,115.92 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01438132 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $556,789.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

