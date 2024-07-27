Smart Block Chain City Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $225,592.92 and approximately $1.31 million worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) is a blockchain initiative tailored for smart cities, encompassing the Smart Wall Pad application to control IoT devices, manage residential complex services, and engage in local community and commerce. In its ecosystem, SBCC enables governance participation for token holders with voting rights based on their SBCC holdings. It rewards users with SBCC tokens for active involvement in the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) and app usage. SBCC tokens also serve as the primary payment method for platform transactions. Additionally, a De-Fi staking service is available, allowing users to earn interest on their SBCC tokens, thus embedding the token deeply into the platform’s varied features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars.

