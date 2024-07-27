SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
SOBKY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 37,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,993. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.
About SoftBank
