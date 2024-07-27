Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonova Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 7,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,592. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

