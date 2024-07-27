South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
SABK remained flat at $13.98 during trading on Friday. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
