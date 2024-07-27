South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SABK remained flat at $13.98 on Friday. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $14.71.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
