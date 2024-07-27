South Plains Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

