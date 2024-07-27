South Plains Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
South Plains Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SPFI opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial
In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
