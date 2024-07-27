Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.
Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.
Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
