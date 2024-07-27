Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 11,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 118,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

