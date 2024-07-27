Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,132,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.