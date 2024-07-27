Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

