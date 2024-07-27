SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,066,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $204.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.