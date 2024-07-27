SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 1,580,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,731. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

