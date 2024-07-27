Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.63.

TSE TOY opened at C$32.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

