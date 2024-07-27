SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2 million-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.63-$3.66 EPS.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.00. 282,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,473. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.90.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
