SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2 million-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.63-$3.66 EPS.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.00. 282,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,473. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.90.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SPSC

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.