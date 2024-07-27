SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.980-5.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.98-5.22 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.80.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

