Status 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.87 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $97.55 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,636.79 or 1.00412258 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00072584 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,569,658 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,569,658.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02485627 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,476,830.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

