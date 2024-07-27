Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of STLD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.54. 1,064,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,188. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

