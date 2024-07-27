Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.48 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $95.96 million and $13.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,123.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.86 or 0.00576702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00104902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00238547 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00067458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,538,672 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

