Stephens Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.