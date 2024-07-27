Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMBK. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 1.3 %

SMBK stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

