STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STM. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE STM opened at $33.99 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,690,000 after buying an additional 1,079,734 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares during the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,036,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,047,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 249,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

