StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Ashford’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Monday, July 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 29th.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
