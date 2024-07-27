StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSE:AINC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Monday, July 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 29th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.