StockNews.com Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 943,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,571,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,159 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4,430.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 326,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.