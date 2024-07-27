StockNews.com Downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $253.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.68. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.