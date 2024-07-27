StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
