StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

