StockNews.com Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

BELFB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

