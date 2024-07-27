StockNews.com Lowers Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -444.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $56,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

