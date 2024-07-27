StockNews.com Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $391.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.28. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $7,968,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

