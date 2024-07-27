StockNews.com Lowers First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $378.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

