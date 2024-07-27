Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $166.91. 2,210,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $168.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.