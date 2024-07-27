Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after acquiring an additional 627,127 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,035.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 379,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 346,147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,288,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

