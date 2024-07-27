Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after purchasing an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770,984. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

