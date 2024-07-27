Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $6.48 on Friday, hitting $405.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,219. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

