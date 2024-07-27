Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 10.9 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $24.32 on Friday, hitting $247.22. 2,993,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,314. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average of $237.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

