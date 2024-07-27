Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,334,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 342,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

