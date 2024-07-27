Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,747,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4,453.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 660,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Up 2.5 %

NUE stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $160.89. 1,252,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,657. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

