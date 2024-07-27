Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 839,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,672 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

