Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 3.1%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

