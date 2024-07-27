Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Shares of Sulzer stock remained flat at $148.00 during midday trading on Friday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.99. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

