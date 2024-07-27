Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 878.9% in July

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 878.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SMMYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 54,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.82.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
